Delivery Guy Is Perplexed After Food He Was Carrying Suddenly Goes Missing

The other day, Roseilson Melo was all set to deliver food someone had ordered from the restaurant in Brazil where he works. Melo packaged the meal, loaded it into his thermal backpack and rode his motorcycle out to house.

But then, after knocking on the customer’s door, something inexplicable happened — the food suddenly disappeared.

"The customer did not believe that the food was gone,” Tharles Costa, the restaurant’s owner, told Brazilian media. “The delivery guy arrived [back] here bewildered, not knowing what to do. We decided to go to the place and ask for the video from the security cameras, [and] that's when we saw everything that happened.”

Turns out, a sneaky thief had been on the prowl: