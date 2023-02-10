'Sneaky' Dog Chewing On Shoe Suddenly Realizes His Mom Is Watching

Pet parents often wonder what sorts of things their pups get up to when no one’s around to see it . But the owner of this adorable dog named Teddy Boy evidently no longer has to wonder.

Recently, Teddy Boy’s mom was hanging out on the couch at home when her pup burst into the room while engaging in some not-so-sneaky mischief .

Turns out, Teddy Boy had found a slip-on sandal lying around the house and, likely knowing that he shouldn’t, decided it would make for a fun chew toy anyway. Perhaps it began with a few covert nips, unseen by Mom in the other room. But it didn’t stay secret for long.

Getting a bit too carried away, the playful pup threw any and all discretion out the window — forgetting, it seems, that there indeed was someone around to see it: