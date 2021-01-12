Snake Sneaks Into Family's House And Finds The Perfect Hiding Spot

It was the middle of the night, and an unsuspecting person went to use the bathroom in their home in Australia. Suddenly, they must have sensed they weren’t alone, because something compelled them to look up — and they were greeted by a huge snake, nestled above the bathroom door.

Immediately, the family contacted Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast, who came out at two in the morning to help remove the sneaky intruder. Of course, the snake rescuers see this kind of thing a lot, so they weren’t fazed — even though their clients usually are.

“[People] are almost always surprised to see a snake in urban areas, especially inside their homes,” Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast told The Dodo.