Tiny Snake Finds The Perfect Spot To Practice His Camouflage

Ryan Botkin, an archaeologist, was out doing an archaeological reconnaissance survey in Ohio. He and his coworkers were heading out for the day when one of them stopped and pointed out a tiny snake slithering away. The little guy had clearly spotted the group before they’d spotted him, and was attempting to find a safe place to hide. Botkin loves taking pictures to show his two boys whenever he’s traveling for work, so he did his best to follow the little snake and managed to snap a picture of him. Shortly after he took the shot, the snake found a better hiding place somewhere else, and just like that, was gone. Botkin put his phone away and didn’t think much of it. After all, the photo wasn’t anything special.

“It was just a quick picture of a snake that I took to show my kids some of the things I get to see when I work outside,” Botkin told The Dodo. After work, Botkin took a look at the photo again — and realized he couldn’t find the snake right away. Eventually he found him, but thought it was pretty funny that even he, the photographer, didn’t see the snake at first. He decided to post the picture on Facebook to see if other people would struggle to find him, too, and they absolutely did.

