Snake Catchers Nab Hidden 'Danger' In Family Home — But It Isn't What It Seems

The professional reptile wranglers at Illawarra Snake Catcher in Australia are certainly no strangers when it comes to snakes. Every day, they assist in the safe removal and humane relocating of some of the world’s most venomous species. But they weren’t prepared for what they encountered on one recent call.

The other day, the crewmembers of Illawarra Snake Catcher were contacted by a homeowner who’d caught a glimpse of what appeared to be the dark, scaly body of a deadly black snake at their house. While the supposed black snake appeared to be resting at the moment, partially obscured from view, it seemed only a matter of time before it slithered someplace completely out of sight. So, the snake catchers raced to the scene.

Naturally, when they arrived, the snake catchers were cautious in their approach — one wrong move could spell trouble. Tensions were high. But after the critical moment of actually catching the snake, they suddenly let out a sigh of relief. And a laugh.

Turns out, the “snake” was in fact a piece of black tubing from an automobile engine — or, as Illawarra Snake Catcher jokingly put it, a “critically endangered heater hose snake.” “It was pretty funny to everyone when we worked out what it was. The homeowners were a bit embarrassed but saw the funny side,” a spokesperson for the company told The Dodo. “We had to look twice as it really did look like the side of a snake.” They weren’t wrong.