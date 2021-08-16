Smart Dog Sneaks Away From Home To Surprise Her Mom At Work "I truly didn't believe it!"

Just about every day for the past year and a half, this sweet dog named Indy has been accompanying her owner, Liza Thayer, to an assisted living facility in Connecticut. That’s where Thayer works — but it’s become a home away from home for the pup. “She loves it here, and all the residents adore her!” Thayer told The Dodo. Recently, Indy proved just how true that is.

Liza Thayer

The other day, Thayer took a day off from work to attend a friend’s wedding. She asked her dad to dog-sit while she was away. It was a change of routine, but Indy apparently didn’t get the memo. The smart pup, it seems, assumed that Thayer had simply forgotten to take her to work that day. So, she walked there herself.

Liza Thayer

Incredibly, Indy managed to slip away from Thayer's dad and walk 2 miles to where she works, all on her own. There, staff and residents were surprised to see Indy at the door, knowing that Thayer was off for the day. They called Thayer to let her know about her dog's attempt at surprising her at work. "I truly didn't believe it!" Thayer said. "She takes the drive with me every day, but I never imagined she would do this." A surveillance camera captured a portion of Indy's solo journey:

Thayer wasn't in that day, as Indy may have been expecting. But any disappointment about that was surely short-lived. The pup was greeted with open arms anyway. "The residents let her in and waited with her, feeding her all her favorite treats," Thayer said. For Indy, the trip was worth it.

Liza Thayer

Thankfully, the adventurous pup didn't have to walk herself all the way back home. After enjoying her off-duty time at work, Indy was driven back home by Thayer's boss. By then, her dad had realized she was missing and started searching, so learning she was safe and sound came as welcome news all around. Indy and Thayer were reunited when she returned from the wedding — made all the more special given the lengths Indy had gone to surprise her. "She must've really missed me!" Thayer said.