Sly Fox Steals Man's Cell Phone And Records Himself Running Away
"I can't believe that just happened ..."
The other day, animal rescuer Ben Fitzcosta of the RSPCA was dispatched to a patch of woods in England to assist an injured fox whom someone had reported seeing.
When Fitzcosta arrived to the spot, he located whom he believed was the fox in need. He then propped his cell phone up on the ground with the camera rolling to capture video of the rescue.
But the phone ended up recording something else entirely.
Turns out, the fox Fitzcosta encountered was not the one he’d been called to rescue.
“There were actually two foxes in the woodland,” Fitzcosta said in a release from the RSPCA.
The fox he’d begun filming was perfectly healthy, as evidenced by what happened next.
After approaching Fitzcosta’s phone with a few curious sniffs, the fox then stole it — capturing some thrilling footage of his getaway:
“I can’t believe that just happened,” Fitzcosta said as he retrieved his phone, adding later: “It did make my day to be honest — the video is very funny.”
Fortunately, following that amusing case of mistaken identify, Fitzcosta was able to track down the fox who was actually injured. He brought her to a wildlife rehabber for treatment.
“Hopefully she will make a full recovery," Fitzcosta said.