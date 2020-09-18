3 min read Sleepy Raccoon Achieves Peak Relaxation On Family's Porch Awning "We were surprised because he was obviously so comfortable."

It was just another day for Heather Jenkins and her family, going about their normal lives at home in Canada. But at the same time, just outside on their patio awning, a furry visitor was hitting new heights of comfort.

Heather Jenkins

Evidently, without the Jenkinses noticing his arrival, a rather plump local raccoon thought their retractable awning might be the perfect place to rest his paws. And, judging from his look of pure bliss, he wasn’t wrong. Even after being spotted, the raccoon just kept on chilling.

“We were surprised because he was obviously so comfortable and relaxed,” Jenkins told The Dodo. “It’s super sunny there in the afternoon, so he had the place to himself.” Here’s video of the raccoon clearly having hit peak relaxation: