Sleepy Pup Uses Every Dog He Meets At Daycare As A Headrest

There’s nothing like resting your head on someone you love. Just ask Linkin, a Rhodesian ridgeback who cuddles with absolutely everyone at his doggy daycare.

At Urban Canine in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, dogs usually spend their days running around and playing with their best friends. But for Linkin, a day at Urban Canine means something different. Instead of looking for a playmate when he walks through the doors, Linkin immediately searches the room for the nearest pup or person to use as a headrest. Sometimes, Linkin chooses his sister, Luna, to snuggle with. Whether his head is buried in her neck, or he’s fully sitting on her, Linkin likes to get as close as possible.

But Luna isn’t the only dog Linkin cuddles with. In fact, there’s hardly anyone at Urban Canine whom he hasn’t cuddled with. “[He’s] the king of cuddles,” Urban Canine wrote on TikTok.