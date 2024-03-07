Skinny, Hairless Shelter Dog Shocks Her Adopter By Becoming Super Fluffy

Mrs. Greg was found wandering the streets as a stray by an animal control officer, who took her to a local shelter. Mrs. Greg was in really bad shape, and the shelter unfortunately didn’t have the resources to provide the care she needed, so she was transferred to Austin Pets Alive!. “Mrs. Greg was in poor condition,” Luis Sanchez, director of public relations and communications at Austin Pets Alive!, told The Dodo. “She tested positive for parvovirus and had severe sarcoptic mange.”

Normally when a dog has parvo, the prognosis isn’t good at all. Somehow, Mrs. Greg pulled through. The mange unfortunately took her longer to recover from, and for whatever reason, her fur just wasn’t growing back. Her rescuers worried this might stop her from getting adopted — but luckily, one person saw her for who she truly was. Mrs. Greg, who now goes by Winnie, was adopted by a woman named Olivia, who was committed to helping her continue her healing journey.

“I know she fought through the parvo and mange in the shelter and it took a while for her to be fully okay after being adopted,” Olivia told The Dodo. “She kept getting sick and having tummy issues, but she was a trooper and a happy puppy through it all.”

Olivia had no idea if Winnie’s fur would ever grow or if she would just stay a half-hairless pup forever. She didn’t mind either way — but eventually Winnie shocked her and everyone else by growing the fluffiest coat the world has ever seen.

“I cannot believe how much fur she has now,” Olivia said. “I feel like she keeps getting more!”

