'Skeletal' Animal Wraps Himself In Leaves While Waiting To Be Saved

The streets of Hudson, Wisconsin, were blanketed in typical fall foliage last November when a Good Samaritan came across something strange. Walking through a rural area far from any houses, they found a brown and black pile of fur buried above ground.

Ruff Start Rescue

Beneath a blanket of fallen leaves lay a skinny dog, later named Brutus, curled into a tight ball. The Good Samaritan called animal control right away, and a team of rescuers rushed to meet him. They weren’t sure how long the pup had been out there. But with the winter weather approaching, they assumed he was using the foliage as shelter. “Brutus was a skeletal figure, wrapping himself in leaves for warmth,” Ruff Start Rescue wrote on Facebook. “His snug collar hinted at a heartbreaking possibility: He might have been left in this state intentionally,” Ruff Start Rescue wrote.

Ruff Start Rescue

The 7-year-old pup was in frail condition: He was dangerously skinny, partially blind and on the brink of losing hope. Luckily, the team of animal control officers plucked him from the leaf pile and promised to get him care. They posted Brutus’ picture online and garnered the attention of a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer, who knew she could give the boy the best foster home. Ruff Start Rescue agreed to cover Brutus’ medical costs, and he was soon on his way to meet his temporary family.

Ruff Start Rescue

In foster care, Brutus received round-the-clock medical attention and endless cuddles. He was put on a refeeding schedule to ensure a swift and healthy weight gain. When he wasn’t snuggled atop his adored heating pad, the grateful boy spent his time getting to know his new foster siblings. “He adores his canine foster siblings, often trailing after them,” Ruff Start Rescue wrote. “And his affectionate doggy kisses [are] simply the best.”

Ruff Start Rescue

Thanks to Ruff Start Rescue and his loving foster family, Brutus escaped the harsh winter and instead rang in the holidays from the warmth of a couch. He still had some healing to do, but the sweet boy was happier than ever. “Brutus is a true cuddle bug, convinced that laps were made just for him!” Ruff Start Rescue wrote in a Facebook update.

Ruff Start Rescue

After the holidays, Ruff Start Rescue kicked up the campaign to get Brutus adopted, advertising him online and on local TV news. The happy-go-lucky boy captured the hearts of everyone he met, but he still couldn’t find a forever home. Until a few months later, when he met his perfect match.

Ruff Start Rescue

Brutus’ dreams finally came true in March 2024, when a loving dog dad adopted him. He settled into his forever home right away, meeting his new family members and snuggling on every cozy bed.

Ruff Start Rescue

His scars of the past have now transformed into healthy, shiny fur and a plump belly. With many exciting adventures ahead, Brutus’ best life is just getting started. But he’ll never forget the rescuers who took a chance on him, just as they’ll never forget him. “We are so happy that he found a loving home,” Kelli Hanson, Ruff Start Rescue’s marketing and communications manager told The Dodo.