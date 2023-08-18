Dog Who Waited 11 Years At Shelter Can't Believe He Finally Has A Home

Meet Pitufo — a shelter dog in Argentina who, against all odds, found the perfect home a few weeks ago. After over a decade of waiting, the 14-year-old boy is finally experiencing love for the first time, and his reaction is melting everyone’s heart. For Silvana, cofounder of Hogar Corazón Animal in Moreno, Buenos Aires, Pitufo’s recent adoption feels like a miracle. When she first rescued him in 2012, there were already a few obstacles in between Pitufo and his forever home.

Hogar Corazón Animal

Pitufo was around 5 years old when he first joined the Hogar Corazón crew, and was seen as less desirable than a puppy. On top of being an adult, the shelter also didn’t have many opportunities to spread the word about him. “Since we were a smaller organization, we didn’t have much visibility, and social media wasn’t really around,” Silvina told The Dodo. “It was really hard for us to successfully find homes for our dogs.” Even when potential adopters would show interest, they often didn’t meet the shelter’s requirements. For Silvina, finding a genuinely loving home for her pups was of utmost importance, no matter how long it took.

Hogar Corazón Animal

“I’m really strict with the homes I adopt my dogs out to,” Silvina said. “I see them as my own children, and I wouldn’t trust my children with just anybody. I always look for the best for them.” After 10 years of trying to get the word out about Pitufo and vetting the few families who inquired about him, Silvina’s wish for the pup finally came true. On August 9, 2023, Pitufo met the family of his dreams: a loving couple named Estefanía and Sebastían. In addition to a cozy home, Pitufo gained two amazing parents and a furry little cat sister.

Hogar Corazón Animal

Given Pitufo’s lifelong stay at the shelter, Estefanía and Sebastían expected the pup to have a difficult time adjusting to his new surroundings. But Pitufo surprised them. “Pitufo’s never had a family or a home, so we knew that the adoption could be difficult,” Estefanía and Sebastían said in a video to Silvina, shared with The Dodo. “But it wasn’t. He took to us and his sister right away.”

Hogar Corazón Animal

It’s been a couple weeks since Pitufo met his new family, but they feel like he’s been with them forever. He now spends his days going on walks, cuddling and going about his daily routine as if he’s been doing it for all 14 years of his life. And the sweet, happy boy just can’t stop smiling because of it.

Hogar Corazón Animal

Silvina’s missing seeing her loving Pitufo around the shelter, but she’s ecstatic that the little guy finally found his happily-ever-after. “It was the best decision,” Silvina said, “because now Pitufo is so incredibly happy.”