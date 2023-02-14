Shelter's Longest Residents Take Special Photos To Help Find Their Valentines

As Valentine’s Day approached, shelter dogs Olga, Nova, Indy Anna Jones, Rosalie and Aurora sat in their kennels at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, worried that they’d never find their special someone. These pups were used to being overlooked and, as the shelter’s longest residents, beginning to resign themselves to a life of loneliness. Luckily, St. Hubert’s staff had a plan to help the crew get adopted. All they needed was a pink boa, some sunglasses and lots of treats.

Dubinsky Photos

“We wanted to get a little creative so they would get more attention on our website and on social media,” Diane Ashton, St. Hubert’s director of communications, told The Dodo. With help from photographer Kelsey Dubinsky, the shelter arranged a Valentine’s photo shoot in hopes that it might be just what these dogs needed to find their forever homes.

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman

Dubinsky Photos

“[Dubinsky] brought a bright pink background and fun props,” Ashton said. “We had a blast at the photo shoot, and the dogs enjoyed all the extra petting and treats.”

Dubinsky Photos

Olga and Nova, who are both seniors, have been less popular at the shelter due to their age. Ashton hopes that the photo shoot shows potential adopters that, despite their years, these two are deserving, vibrant dogs who still have lots of love to give.

Dubinsky Photos

“There are many benefits to adopting older dogs,” Ashton said. “They don’t require as much supervision and maintenance as younger dogs. They are often better behaved and understand basic commands. Plus, their personalities are already formed, so what you see is what you get!”

Dubinsky Photos