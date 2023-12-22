Shelter’s Longest Resident Loses It At Her Surprise 1,000th Day Celebration

Two years ago, the staff at the Humane Educational Society (HES) welcomed a stray dog unlike any of their other residents. Arizona, a rambunctious boxer-pit mix, stood out to the team right away. On the outside, she appeared to be a defensive dog, unsure of other pups and unfamiliar people. She couldn’t walk on a leash and loved to destroy anything resembling a toy. But below her tough exterior was a total sweetheart, and her new family at HES was determined to let her inner personality shine.

“The HES behavior department saw her potential but knew she needed some serious work before she was going to have a shot at landing her perfect forever home,” HES wrote on Facebook. “Fast forward through several months of hard work and dedication, Arizona is a shining star student of canine obedience and reactivity training!” Arizona gained her confidence back with the help of obedience training, and the loving girl was more than ready to show off her new skills in a forever home. But there was one problem: No one wanted to adopt the misunderstood pup.

One HES volunteer, Krista Stein, fell in love with Arizona and soon decided to foster her. Arizona continued to thrive in a home setting, but, sadly, Stein couldn’t keep her forever. So, after a rejuvenating stay with Stein filled with treats, toys and lots of cuddles, Arizona reluctantly returned to her kennel at HES. Many HES residents found their forever homes in the months after her return, but Arizona remained overlooked.

Months turned to years, and before long, Arizona became HES’s longest resident. The staff became determined to make every day special for the sweet girl, including frequent dips in a kiddie pool and play sessions with her canine friends. But she recently reached a rare milestone that called for a more spectacular celebration. “Arizona has officially been at the shelter for 1,000 days,” HES wrote in a Facebook post. “Despite this heartbreaking number, we wanted to make this a special day instead of a sad day for our girl, and spoil her in the best ways we know how!”

To show Arizona just how much they love her, the HES team surprised the girl with her absolute favorite things. From bouncy balls and pup cups to lake swims and peanut butter cake, Arizona spent her 1,000th day doing everything she loved. And she couldn’t have been happier.

You can watch her 1,000th day celebration here:

Arizona’s 1,000th day at the shelter was the greatest day of her life so far, but the HES team knows the best is yet to come. She still hasn’t scored a forever home yet, but as far as HES sees it, it’s only a matter of time before someone realizes just how special she is. “This sweet, silly girl with such a big heart is aching for a family of her own,” HES wrote. “One who will see her for the amazing dog that she is and who will continue molding her into the very best version of herself!”