Shelter Workers Jump When A Cardboard Box Is Thrown Across The Lobby

It was a quiet day at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (BWAR) in Asheville, North Carolina, when volunteers heard a startling thud at their front door. They watched in silent confusion as a stranger shoved their arm inside and threw a suspicious package into their lobby. The cardboard box slid across the floor and, before the team fully processed what was happening, the stranger ran off. “The person opened the door and tossed the box inside,” Brooke Fornea, BWAR’s director of marketing, told The Dodo. “It was a shocking moment. We all kind of froze, unsure of what was happening at first.”

Sadly, the crew at BWAR is far too familiar with cardboard boxes being dropped off at their doorstep. But no one had ever thrown a box into the building like that, and the contents inside were even more unexpected. “From past experience, our best guess was it was a box of puppies or kittens,” Fornea said. “We were surprised to see two adult cats.”

When the team opened the box, a pair of full-grown cats popped out. As confusing as the ordeal was for the folks at BWAR, the cats inside the box were even more stunned. “They were so confused,” Fornea said. “They were looking around, trying to find out where they were, trying to find a familiar face.” You can watch that moment here:

Panting from the stress, the cats took in their new surroundings, unsure of what was going on. Luckily, their new friends at BWAR knew just how to help them. After receiving clean bills of health, the cats — Theodore, tuxedo and Juniper, the calico — settled into a kennel together and waited for their new foster parents to arrive.

Juniper and Theodore went into foster care soon after arriving at BWAR, where they’ve been ever since. It’s been about a week since their harrowing rescue, and they’re feeling more comfortable each day. “They’re doing much better,” Fornea said. “Juniper is super affectionate and loves attention! Theodore’s still very shut down, but he has a few friends he likes and is making progress.”

The folks at BWAR are letting Juniper and Theodore decompress in foster care for a while before searching for their forever home. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances behind their arrival, Juniper and Theodore are thriving in a loving environment now. The team at BWAR is so happy for them, and they can’t wait to see the cats settle into a permanent home in the future.

As for now, they hope Juniper and Theodore’s story can inspire animal lovers across the country to support their local shelters. “There are cats just like Juniper and Theodore all over the country that need help!” Fornea said. “You can donate, foster or adopt, and it will make a difference.”