Shelter Tries To Find Home For ‘Terror’ Dog And Decides Not To Sugarcoat It

The people who work at the Niagara SPCA are pros at writing animal adoption posts. There are always lots of adorable traits to list for each dog or cat who needs a home. Even when there are some challenges their new families may need to overcome, they’ve become experts at spinning those, too. Until Ralphie came along. “We don't actually have too many nice things to say so we're just going to come out with it,” the Niagara SPCA wrote in a Facebook post about Ralphie. “At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought-after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package.”

Unfortunately, it seems that Ralphie was never given any structure or boundaries before, and now he expects to get whatever he wants whenever he wants it. The rules do not apply to him. Ralphie has already been through two different homes, and his friends (well, servants) at the shelter desperately want to find him a loving home that will stick — but they also want to be honest about who Ralphie really is. “Lots of people withheld Ralphie's less-than-desirable traits, but we're going to tell you all about it,” the Niagara SPCA wrote. “He's a whole jerk — not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue.”

Dodo Shows Soulmates Dog Goes Everywhere In His Dad's Kangaroo Pouch

Of course, Ralphie is undergoing training at the shelter, and he’s making some strides. He still thinks he should be able to do whatever he wants because he’s so darn cute, but he’s working on it. His perfect home or kingdom is out there somewhere, and the staff members working with him are determined to make sure he’s set up for success when he finally finds it.

“The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons, or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly — putting up with zero crap,” the Niagara SPCA wrote. “On the bright side, Ralphie's previous trainer will provide his new adopters with the training tools they believe he needs to be successful in a home.”

Niagara SPCA