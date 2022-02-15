Shelter Threw A Party For This Shy Dog — But No One Came

Luke arrived at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as a stray over 200 days ago. Most dogs at the shelter get adopted in an average of 35 days, which means Luke has been there over five times longer than most dogs. Luke is such a lovely dog, but he can come off as extremely shy — especially around other dogs. That’s probably why it’s taking him so long to find the right family.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

“Despite being a large dog, Luke is really just a big softie and enjoys nothing more than to cuddle up by a radiator with his favourite people and a cuddly toy,” Michelle Bevan, a manager at Battersea, said in a press release. “We’re really hoping that someone will love him for the big lapdog that he truly is and give him the chance to be loved as he deserves.”

Dodo Shows Soulmates

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

To try and help Luke get adopted, his friends at the shelter decided to throw him a little Valentine’s Day party. They hoped that the party would spark people’s interest and inspire them to ask about Luke. They rounded up some decorations, got Luke all ready and hoped for the best. Unfortunately, the plan didn’t work, and no one came to Luke’s party.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Luke may be shy, but everyone who knows him is confident that he’ll make the best addition to the right family. He just needs to find them. Even though no one came to his party, his friends at the shelter aren’t giving up hope. One way or another, they’re going to help Luke find his forever home.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Luke can get overwhelmed easily, so he’s looking for a quiet home away from busy areas, where he’ll be the only dog in the family. He has some skin issues, so he’ll also need a family who understands those and can help keep them under control. Other than that, this shy dog just wants to find a family who understands him.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home