Shelter Dog Has The Best Reaction When He Sees The Family He Thought He'd Lost Forever

Cow was found tied up to a fence outside the Louisiana SPCA in January when a staff member arrived at work one morning. The poor dog was pretty scared when he was first taken in by the shelter and didn’t seem to understand what was happening.

David Robichaux

“He was very fearful and would low growl when meeting new people,” NeNe Lewis of the Louisiana SPCA told The Dodo. “When he was given treats and people would ‘baby talk’ [to] him, he would stop. Since he was found tied to our fence, it makes his reaction common.”

As time went on, Cow began to relax into his life at the shelter. He’d been there two months, and the staff members were working on finding him the perfect new family, until they found him something even better — the family he’d lost.

In March, the shelter realized Cow had a family who was looking for him. He had apparently been stolen from them and somehow ended up at the shelter, and when they heard that he’d been found, they were so beyond thrilled. Cow had gotten used to everyone at the shelter and was sweet and friendly with them all — but when he finally saw his mom again, he reached a level of happiness no one had ever seen from him.

“Cow was so excited to see his family,” Lewis said. “He was jumping off the walls and his tail was wagging like we’d never seen it before! You could tell from his reaction when he saw his mom that he was reunited with his family!”

As soon as he saw his mom, Cow leapt into her arms and melted into a ball of wiggles and cuddles. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Cow was back with his people, and everyone was so thrilled that they were able to help make the reunion happen.

