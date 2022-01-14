Shelter Staff Is Shocked When Someone Drops Off A 30-Pound Cat

On December 17th, someone came into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) to surrender a cat, which isn’t an unusual occurrence — except for the fact that this cat weighed around 30 pounds.

Disco the cat is white, fluffy and very chubby. He weighs a lot more than he should for a cat of his size, and the shelter knew immediately that they were going to need to help him on his weight loss journey. “Disco got to be 30 pounds because he was free-fed in his previous home, and apparently he doesn't have a lot of self-control,” Cody Costra, public relations and content specialist at the HSPPR, told The Dodo.

Despite his weight, everyone at the shelter could quickly see that Disco was a very happy cat and had no trouble settling into his new environment pretty much right away. “​Disco is the friendliest cat you could ever imagine,” Costra said. “He's a giant love bug that has been friendly to every staff member that has interacted with him, and he likes to purr for attention, lean into you for pets and give soft blinks.”

The shelter wants to help Disco get a little healthier before starting the search for his forever home, and he’s currently with a foster family who can help him on that journey. Once Disco is ready to be adopted, it shouldn’t be too hard to find the right fit. He loves kids, dogs, other cats and people in general. The only thing he’ll definitely need is a family who can continue to follow a plan to keep him healthy.

