Shelter Staff Find Mysterious Package On Doorstep — Then Realize It’s Moving

A few months ago, a dog rescue on the Turks and Caicos Islands received an unexpected package on their doorstep. The nonprofit shelter, Potcake Place K-9 Rescue, was used to receiving supplies and donations in the mail, but this shipment was different. They quickly opened up the cardboard box and discovered two little animals inside. “Two dogs were left at our door sometime between 8 p.m. yesterday eve and 6 a.m. this morning, taped up the box and left them there,” Potcake Place K-9 Rescue wrote on Instagram. No one knew just how much time the puppies spent in the box, but, thankfully, Potcake Place K-9 Rescue’s team uncovered them just in time. “Luckily, our volunteer arrived super early today to find them panting and stressed and got them inside,” Potcake Place K-9 Rescue wrote.

The puppies were panicked, but they had the best team of caregivers to calm them down. After a much-needed bath and some gentle cuddles, the pups’ fear turned into unbridled gratitude. “[They're] happy to be alive and getting amazing attention and care from our volunteers,” Potcake Place K-9 rescue wrote on Instagram. On top of some much-needed TLC, the puppies also received names for the first time. The team named the all-tan puppy Boxy and his sister — the tan, white and brown Potcake — Helena.

Potcakes are a breed of dog local to the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Potcake Place K-9 Rescue takes in as many of them as possible. When Boxy and Helena arrived, the rescue was already bursting at the seams with dogs, but they refused to leave the pups out on their own again. “We have zero room to put these dogs, but the alternative is not one we take, so we just somehow make more room,” Potcake Place K-9 Rescue wrote on Instagram. “[They’re] lucky to be alive.”

Since their arrival, both Helena and Boxy have enjoyed spending time with volunteers at the beach. The island pups love sinking their paws into the sand alongside Potcake Place K-9 Rescue’s visitors and chasing the shore, but there’s still something missing: a forever home.

Helena and Boxy are currently waiting for the perfect family to take them in. In the meantime, they’ll keep making lifelong memories with their friends at Potcake Place K-9 Rescue. For two pups found in a carboard box, Helena and Boxy are thriving. Now all that’s left is the happily-ever-after they’ve always deserved.