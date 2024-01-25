Shelter Staff Arriving For Work Discovers Sealed Cardboard Box With Someone Inside

A few days ago, a Yakima Humane Society (YHS) staff member drove to the shelter early in the morning, preparing for another day of rescue. The worker expected to have an uneventful start to the day until they approached the shelter’s doors and noticed a sealed cardboard box with a label that read, “Keep Frozen: Contents Perishable.” Their heart immediately sank as they realized who could be inside. “Sadly, boxes are not a totally uncommon event at YHS,” Kelli Peal, YHS’s adoption center manager, told The Dodo. “Staff expected to find a frozen litter of kittens or, maybe, some puppies.”

The staff member scooped the box up and brought it inside immediately. They held their breath as they began cutting through the layers of tape sealing the box shut. When they finally broke through the top, they were surprised — and relieved — to see two attentive eyes staring back at them. “They were glad to see an adult cat who was alive!” Peal said.

The team at YHS had no idea who left the box on their doorstep or when. They concluded that the person dropped the package off in the middle of the night, and, thankfully, the staff member found it just in time. Taking her first refreshing breath of fresh air, the cat popped her head up and looked at her rescuer. She was visibly shaken up, but she somehow knew she was safe in their care. “She was terrified with owl eyes when she was discovered, but she was not reactive at all,” Peal said.

In honor of the “Keep Frozen” label on the box, the staff member lovingly named the cat Elsa. They scooped Elsa up into their arms and got her settled in her very own kennel while they waited for medical staff to arrive. Elsa soon received a full checkup, during which veterinarians discovered a developing, but treatable, wound on her side. They placed her in isolation until they could confirm that she was fully healthy to interact with other animals.

While she healed, Elsa received heaps of love and affection from her new caretakers. Before long, the beautiful cat became a staple in the YHS family. “Elsa is a staff favorite!” Peal said. “She is so loving and will vocalize and press up against her kennel for attention.”

Elsa’s scheduled to be spayed soon, after which she’ll be able to find a loving adoptive family. The staff at YHS will miss having Elsa around, but they can’t wait to see her thrive in a proper home.

Despite everything she’s experienced, Elsa’s remained resilient as ever. And as the YHS team sees it, the sweet girl couldn’t have had a better outcome. “She’s a wonderful cat who has been through a lot,” Peal said, “but she doesn’t seem shy at all and has no lingering effects from her abandonment.”