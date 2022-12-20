People Are Loving This Shelter's 'Nice And Naughty Cat Of The Week'

Everyone at Heaven on Earth’s Perry’s Place Adoption Center in North Hollywood, California, is a huge fan of Pot Roast's Mom on TikTok, so when she started doing good and bad pets of the week with her own cats, they decided to continue the trend with theirs. Each week, they started posting “Naughty and Nice Cats of the Week” on a board in their adoption center. Toni Barrett, the development manager at Heaven on Earth, takes photos of the board and posts them on social media — and people have been going nuts for them.

Each cat who gets featured is chosen for a reason, and they range from so sweet to absolutely hilarious. One of the most popular features was Elijah and Popsicle. Elijah was chosen as the nice cat of the week because he finally started warming up to the staff members and asking for belly rubs. Popsicle was chosen as the naughty cat of the week because he stole treats from his blind roommate, Daniel.

Naughty and Nice Cats of the Week started back in March, and ever since then, the weekly feature has brought so much joy to people all over — and has even helped the cats at Perry’s Place Adoption Center find their forever homes. The trend is a fun activity for the staff members, too, who love being involved in the process and watching the evolution of each chosen cat.

“Personally, I like the redemption arcs,” Barrett told The Dodo. “We've had a couple cats listed as 'naughty' and a couple weeks later they will redeem themselves and be on the nice list.” One of those cats who were able to redeem themselves was Felix. He first appeared on the naughty list, and the reason listed just said, “He knows what he did.” A few weeks later, he climbed his way back up the ladder and ended up on the nice list for excelling at his harness training.

The staff members try to be as honest as possible with their choices. One week, everyone was so well-behaved that the naughty cat of the week was no one. Another week, the naughty winner was a very temporary marsupial resident.

The shelter plans on continuing the Naughty and Nice Cats of the Week for as long as they can, and hopes it will continue to help lots of deserving cats find homes — even the naughty ones.