People Hear Tiny Cries Coming From Taped-Up Cardboard Box In Trash

"[O]ut peered three pairs of wide and bewildered eyes.”

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 8/16/2023 at 2:47 PM

When members of the community showed up at the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre with a taped-up cardboard box, the shelter employees weren’t sure what to expect. The box had been found tightly sealed and left on top of a garbage bin. Whoever had abandoned it had meant for it to be thrown away.

kittens
Luckily, tiny cries coming from inside the box let the employees know someone was trapped inside and they weren’t ready to give up.

“As we carefully opened up this small cardboard box, out peered three pairs of wide and bewildered eyes,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

kittens
Three tiny kittens were trapped inside the box, and they were so incredibly happy to finally be free.

“These precious little ones are lucky to have been found before they overheated and suffocated or got mistaken for rubbish,” the shelter wrote.

kittens
The kittens are now safely in the care of the RSPCA thanks to kind members of the public. So far they’re doing well, but they definitely need time to settle in and heal before their true kitten personalities can shine through.

“They will need lots of positive experiences to gain their trust and safe places where they can choose to hide if they don’t feel ready to say hello and play,” the shelter wrote.

kittens
Once the kittens are fully healed, they’ll be ready to find their forever homes. Until then, they’re enjoying their time at the shelter and learning how to just be kittens.

To help these kittens and others, you can make a donation to the RSPCA

