Shelter Pups Lose It As Soon As They Realize What Day It Is

For the pups at the Humane Educational Society (HES), there’s nothing more exciting than mealtime or playtime. Unless, of course, it’s laundry day at the shelter. As soon as the dyer’s buzzer rings, HES’s canine residents press their noses against their kennels and wait for their special treat. One by one, the dogs receive their very own warm blanket to curl up on. “When the blankets get done drying, the pups love to snuggle up as soon as we put them in their kennels!” HES wrote on Facebook. “The pooches love their blankies.”

Every dog has their own unique reaction to getting a new blanket, but they all share one common sentiment: Freshly dried blankies make everything better. “There are so many special moments with our pups,” Carley Wilkerson, HES’s social media coordinator, told The Dodo.

For some dogs, fresh linens bring out their inner zoomies. Take Arizona, for example. As the shelter’s longest resident, Arizona’s spent the last two and a half years celebrating laundry day with her shelter mate. Every time a clean blanket is draped across her bed, Arizona’s excitement takes over. “Arizona gets so thrilled when it’s time to bring out the blankets,” Wilkerson said. “She’s been known to do little ‘Zona Tornado Spins’ in her kennel when we lay her blankie down. She’s been here for such a long time, so any amount of comfort that we can provide her is monumental in her eyes. She is the absolute best girl.”

Other dogs, like Hershey, have the opposite response. Hershey’s typically known as one of the shelter’s more rambunctious pups. But, instead of having an energized reaction, Hershey’s always ready to put his warm blanket to use. “He can be a rowdy, excitable guy, but when you show him his blankie and lay it down on his bed, he immediately settles in and curls up right away. It’s adorable to watch him turn into such a softy when it comes to getting cozy.”

As much as the shelter’s staff love seeing their dogs’ reactions to laundry day, the best moments are always on adoption day — especially when the pups get to take their blankets home. Tillie is one of those residents. Not only did her quilt provide comfort at HES, but it also seemed to bring her luck in finding the perfect home. “Tillie, who was recently adopted last month, went home with a very special blanket. She was given a prayer blanket from a local group of ladies that hand-make blankets for shelter animals,” Wilkerson said. “Tillie was a nervous, submissive little lady, so the group made her a blanket infused with prayers for her comfort and that she’d soon find a forever home. Just a week later, she was adopted, and her prayer blanket went home with her.”

Tillie’s blanket, just like the rest at HES, was donated — and the shelter couldn’t be more thankful for their community’s support in keeping their residents happy. “We are a nonprofit organization, and we rely on donors’ generosity to provide these comfort items to our shelter animals,” Wilkerson said. HES hopes to receive more donations in the near future to accommodate all their new arrivals. In the meantime, they’ll keep showering their residents with love the best way they know how — one warm blanket at a time.