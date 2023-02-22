Shelter Puppy Urges People Passing By To Play Games Through Kennel Bars

Stuck in a kennel at the Animal Care Center (ACC) in Brooklyn, New York, a dog named Barbie hoped someone might notice her. The friendly pup was desperate for attention and quickly figured out how to get people to stop at her door. If she stretched her paws through the kennel bars, passersby would often pause and begin playing games with her.

ACC volunteer Manisha Shah was immediately struck by Barbie’s outstretched paws and pleading face. She couldn’t help but give her some love. “She is literally the most charming little pup,” Shah told The Dodo. “When we passed her kennel, we said hi and gave her treats, and she would flop around in her kennel looking for attention and hoping to be taken out. Finally, it was her turn, and she stuck her little paws out through the food slot. She is irresistible!”

Barbie arrived at Brooklyn ACC after being surrendered by her previous guardian. Missing her family, Barbie did everything she could to build relationships with anyone who visited the shelter. “She loved hopping around in the yard, pouncing on balls and stuffed toys,” Shah said. “She enjoyed being snuggly with us on the bench, and we loved how curious she was about everything.”

Shah had a feeling it wouldn’t take long for Barbie to find her perfect fit. She posted a video of Barbie to Boroughbred in Brooklyn, an Instagram account that advocates for dogs at Brooklyn ACC, and was soon overwhelmed with responses. “She was adopted fast!” Shah said. “One of our followers saw our post and went to the shelter and adopted her quickly!”