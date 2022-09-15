Shelter Overflowing With 40 Black Cats Comes Up With Special Plan To Get Them Adopted

About three months ago, the Meshoppen Cat Rescue got the call that there were about 19 cats abandoned nearby in need of a home. But when staff members arrived at the scene, they found a whopping 40 cats and kittens — almost all of whom had black coats.

Facebook/Meshoppen CAT Rescue

“They were all scared,” shelter representative Paula Christine Foux told The Dodo. Shelter staff quickly transported the cats to the rescue, where they received necessary vaccines and were spayed and neutered. Then came the issue of adoption. Staff members worried that it would be hard to find homes for the cats, as black cats are commonly overlooked at the shelter.

Foux can’t figure out why, but time and time again, she’s noticed that black cats tend to be less popular. “We have a very hard time adopting out black cats and kittens,” Foux said. “We just think it’s because people are so superstitious. [The cats] are very loving, they try to make themselves known, but it seems like they just get pushed aside.” Foux knew they needed to do something big. She told her vet about how she wanted to have an event specifically to help black cats get adopted, and the vet came up with a perfect name — they’d host a “Black Cat Bonanza.”

The shelter decided to host the bonanza in conjunction with a car show. People in the area poured in to meet the cats and enjoy the vehicles on display. The event was a success — pretty soon, many of the once-overlooked cats were headed home with families who were so happy to care for them.

For those cats and kittens, this event was a life-defining moment. After so many years spent being everyone’s last choice, they could finally shine, proving to everyone that they have just as much love to give.