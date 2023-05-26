Shelter Husky Breaks Out Of Kennel And Throws Biggest Party Anyone's Ever Seen

Titan the husky arrived at the Colbert County Animal Shelter an hour before closing on May 15. The staff got him all settled in and then headed home, excited to get to know him more in the morning. Instead, Titan decided to give them a crash course on his personality right away. Almost as soon as everyone had left, Titan pushed out the bottom corner of his crate and broke free. He somehow managed to break out two other dogs as well, just so he wouldn’t be alone. After all, an epic party needs guests, and Titan was about to throw the biggest shelter party anyone had ever seen.

Colbert County Animal Shelter

From around 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., Titan partied like he never had before. He threw a rager to end all ragers, and there wasn’t an inch of the shelter left untouched by his chaos. “[He] destroyed the office computer, tore down blinds, peed on paperwork, cleared off all the counters, chewed up garbage and paperwork, etc.,” Charles Corey Speegle, the shelter director, told The Dodo.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Guy Falls In Love With His Little Meatball Of A Foster Dog

Colbert County Animal Shelter

When the shelter employees arrived that morning, they couldn’t believe their eyes. It was the biggest mess they’d ever seen — with Titan sitting happily in the middle of it all. “He was sitting at the door, waiting to show us how good he did,” Speegle said.

Colbert County Animal Shelter

Everyone at the shelter was at a loss for words. There was so much to clean up and a bunch of things that needed to be replaced. They couldn’t be mad at Titan and his sweet face, though. Instead, they posted about him on their Facebook page — and almost immediately, Titan was adopted.

“Who would think such a cute and fluffy little animal could cause so much havoc/chaos,” Christopher Davis, Titan’s new dad, wrote in a GoFundMe post. “I saw him and INSTANTLY fell in love with the doggy in the window and just had to adopt him.” Who would have thought that Titan’s messy party would actually help him get adopted? Now he’s living his best life in his home, which is probably just a little bit messier now that he’s moved in.