Shelter Finds Box Abandoned In Driveway With The Saddest Note

One morning, the staff members at the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre arrived at work to find a heartbreaking sight: a box abandoned in the shelter’s driveway with the saddest note taped to the top of it. The note said, “Please help them! They were born on 24/08. God bless you.” Inside the box were five 9-day-old kittens huddled up together in a fleece jacket. The kittens clearly needed care, so the staff members did their best to get them comfortable and settled in.

RSPCA

“When we found the kittens we brought them into the centre to check them over,” Liz Wood, deputy manager of the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre, said in a press release. “They’d clearly just been taken from their mum as their tummies were full of milk.”

Dodo Shows Odd Couples Kitten Isn't Sure About His Pittie Brother — At First

RSPCA

The kittens need to be fed around the clock, which is a huge undertaking, but the shelter staffers are committed to helping these kittens however they can. “They are covered in fleas and are clearly very vulnerable being away from their mum at such a young age, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on them and doing our best to hand-rear them all,” Wood said.

RSPCA

So far the kittens are doing well, and are incredibly strong considering they only just came into the world. Meal time is definitely their favorite, and although their eyes are barely open, they still seem to be grateful for all the love and care they’re getting now.

RSPCA