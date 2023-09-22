Shelter Employees Arrive At Work To Find Cats Curled Up In Carrier With Heartbreaking Note

When the staffers at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue arrived for work one recent morning, they noticed something odd: A cat carrier was sitting in the fenced-in play area. The plastic box hadn’t been there the day before, so they went to investigate and quickly uncovered a heartbreaking story. Inside, two cats cuddled together, and, on the carrier, someone had left a note.

“My name is Baby,” the note read. “My mommy can’t take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you!” Both cats were clean and had been recently brushed. They seemed healthy, and it was clear that they had been so loved by whoever had left them there.

“When we saw the note, it hit us hard,” Brooke Fornea, director of marketing and guest experiences at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, told The Dodo. “A few tears were shed. Our hearts absolutely broke for both the cats and the person who had to leave them behind. We can't even imagine how tough that decision must have been, and what must've happened to get to that point.” Cameras showed that the cats had been left just before the shelter opened for the day. Whoever left them put them somewhere safe, in a shady spot in a fenced-in area, and knew they’d be found immediately and taken inside. The cats’ former owner did what they had to do to make sure they’d be well taken care of — and the shelter wants that person to know they’re thriving because of that decision.

