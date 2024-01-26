Shelter Dog's Joy Is Contagious As New Mom Fills Out Forms To Take Her Home

No one knows for certain how Luna’s story begins. Earlier this month, she was picked up as a stray dog wandering the streets of Florida, taken in by Walton County Animal Services. There, placed inside a shelter kennel, Luna’s future was equally uncertain. But it’s uncertain no longer.

After Luna had spent 11 days at the shelter, a stranger arrived hoping to adopt a dog — and Luna caught her eye. This would be the moment the former stray’s life began to change forever. Freed from the kennel, Luna looked on as her new mom filled out paperwork to make the adoption official, stirring with excitement over the happier life awaiting her. “It was amazing to see. Just amazing,” Patty Weingartner, who manages the shelter, told The Dodo. “It’s like she knows. She’s just wagging her tail and looking proud as can be.”