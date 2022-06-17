Shelter Dog Won't Lie In Her Bed For The Most Surprising Reason
When Charlotte started favoring a desk to her bed, it seemed she was simply a uniquely studious lady. But humane society staff soon realized there was more to Charlotte’s story than they originally thought.
Charlotte arrived at The Humane Society of Sarasota County in February after being rescued from poor living conditions. Staff members were surprised when the sweet pittie mix seemed to be ignoring them. And soon they realized she wasn’t being rude — she was just hard of hearing.
Luckily, Charlotte’s life was about to change. She would soon meet someone who understood her situation perfectly.
Alissa Jackson, who worked closely with Charlotte at the shelter, thinks her perch on the desk was likely an intelligent way to overcome her hearing loss. Charlotte didn’t need perfect hearing as long as she could sit somewhere high up.
“I think she preferred the desk because she’s quirky and I believe she liked being higher up to potentially see over the cubicle to see people coming since she couldn’t hear them,” Jackson told The Dodo.
Jackson made sure that Charlotte’s unique needs were met. She facilitated the process of teaching Charlotte tricks and commands using hand signals. Eventually, Charlotte learned ‘sit,' ‘place’ and ‘free’ by simply watching hand signs.
After advertising Charlotte on a local radio station, the humane society heard back from a woman who was especially excited to meet the pup. Laurie Hall is also hard of hearing and immediately connected to Charlotte’s situation. It was clear to shelter staff that the match was meant to be.
“She is the best, most lovable, calmest and smartest dog I have owned,” Hall told The Dodo. “It was our destiny to become a family.”
Now, Charlotte and Hall spend their days going on walks and cuddling at home. Charlotte no longer needs to sit on desks, because she knows her loving mom is always nearby.