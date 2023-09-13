Shelter Dog Was 'Losing Hope' She'd Ever Be Adopted — Then Someone Saw Her Sign

Meet Bella, a friendly, energetic dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Broward County this past April. For 130 days, Bella waited in her kennel, hoping someone would notice her and take her home. But no one did.

Humane Society of Broward County

Staff members had no idea why the shelter favorite wasn’t attracting any attention. “Watching Bella sit in her kennel day after day was heartbreaking for us,” Susan Leonti, digital marketing specialist at the Humane Society of Broward County, told The Dodo.

Humane Society of Broward County

Humane society staff felt confident that if they could get the word out, Bella would find her perfect match. They hastily typed up a document detailing Bella’s predicament and taped it to her kennel. Then, they recorded a video of Bella’s sign and posted it on the humane society’s TikTok page. “We knew we needed to work quickly and tell her story,” Leonti said.

Humane Society of Broward County

In mere hours, Bella’s video began attracting the attention of thousands.

By 11 the next morning, a hopeful woman was waiting at the shelter. She’d seen the video and immediately thought Bella might be the one. When she finally met the pup, she knew her suspicion was true. At long last, Bella had a family of her own.

Humane Society of Broward County