Shelter Dog Visits Police Department For A Day And Ends Up Staying Forever

Bolo, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was only supposed to stay at the Hopkinsville Police Department for one day. But his brief visit turned into a forever home when he stole the hearts of everyone he met. Bolo, who had lived at the local shelter for two months, was the first dog to take part in a program called “Paw-Trol Wednesdays.” Royale Marfil, a public information officer at the Hopkinsville Police Department, launched the program in mid-October to showcase a different shelter dog each week and help them get adopted.

For Bolo, the program was an instant success. As soon as he stepped into the Hopkinsville Police Department, everyone wanted to keep him. “Once Bolo started being comfortable and playing with everybody, everybody was asking, ‘Can we adopt him? Can we keep him?’” Marfil told The Dodo.

Bolo had such a fun-filled day meeting everyone at the police department, he eventually fell asleep on the floor of Marfil’s office. “He just kind of plopped down on the floor and started snoring,” Marfil said. “He snores really loud. I'd say that was probably my favorite part of the day, seeing him relax completely and just fall into this deep sleep.”

When it came time to return to the shelter, Bolo dropped his head and began to whimper. He didn’t want to leave. And everyone at the police department didn’t want him to go either. “I brought it to Chief Newby,” Marfil said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, why not? Let's keep him.’” Marfil worked out a plan with her colleagues. Bolo would spend his days at the police department, but would go home with Marfil at night.

Marfil says Bolo knew he was going to be adopted when she drove him to PetSmart to buy a collar and toys. “That’s when he got really happy,” she said. “He knew.”

In early November, the officers made Bolo part of the team with an official ceremony. He even got his own title — Hopkinsville Police Department’s first Paw-trol Officer. Since then, Marfil says she’s had to get used to people coming into her office to see Bolo instead of her. “Everyone will pop into my office to say hi to him,” Marfil said. “I think people forget that it’s my office since Bolo lives here.”

