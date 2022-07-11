Shelter Dog Reaches Through Kennel Bars To Hold Hands With People Passing By

Mac was wandering the streets of Pasco, Washington, when a Good Samaritan brought her to Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in hopes that she would find a loving family. Among so many other dogs vying for attention, sweet, optimistic Mac began sticking her paws through the bars of her cage, encouraging passersby to hold hands.

Pretty soon, someone did. “She was a favorite of mine and many other volunteers!” Julie Saraceno, a volunteer at the shelter, told The Dodo. “I was hooked on her that first day she pawed at me through her kennel!” A sweet and cuddly dog, the black Lab mix was known at the shelter for her intelligence, her love for people and her enthusiasm for walks. Mac quickly learned that she would get more love and attention if she pawed at people through the bars. It also convinced onlookers to give her more treats.

Saraceno wanted Mac to find her forever family, so she posted a video of the Lab to social media, where it soon went viral. You can watch that video here:

Soon enough, messages were pouring in from people asking if they could adopt Mac. A woman who saw the video drove all the way from Montana to see if Mac might be the right fit. They instantly connected, and Mac found her new home. “I cried happy tears!” Saraceno said.

Now free from the cold metal bars of her kennel, Mac doesn’t have to constantly reach out for attention — her loving family is always nearby.