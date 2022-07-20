Shelter Dog Left Alone In Office Decides To Throw Himself A Party

Damon arrived at Cincinnati Animal CARE in November as a lost dog, and when no one came forward to claim him, he was put up for adoption. He waited months and months for a home with no success, but he was still able to find ways to make his time at the shelter a little more fun.

Since the shelter is critically over capacity, every office has a dog hanging out there every single day, and Damon was one of those office dogs. “He was living in the behavior office, but they needed their space to work with more dogs in need, and he had really bonded with Sydney, our foster specialist,” Ray Anderson, a staff member at Cincinnati Animal CARE, told The Dodo. “So he was living there for a bit!”

When Sydney had to step out for a meeting one day, Damon was left alone in the office for about 45 minutes — and with his newfound freedom, he decided to throw a party. Damon wasted no time and proceeded to pull out every toy in the office that had been set aside for foster families. He played with them, tore them apart and threw them all around. Based on the mess he made, it looked like he’d been alone for hours.

“I believe the official number of toys destroyed was ‘all of them,’” Anderson said. “The foster office is loaded with goodies to go home with our foster fams, so he found a cornucopia of fun.” When the shelter staff found Damon sitting proudly in the center of his wreckage, they couldn’t even be mad at him. He seemed so pleased with himself, and they were all just glad he’d found a way to make the best of shelter life.

“It was a particularly chaotic day at the shelter (although they're all pretty chaotic), and walking in to see that was just hilarious,” Anderson said. “He was having the time of his life — how could you be mad at that face?”

Everyone thought the incident was so funny that they posted about it on social media — and Damon’s family who lost him months ago ended up seeing the post! They were able to come and claim Damon and take him home again, and now he can throw a toy party whenever he wants. Even though he made a big mess, Damon’s destruction led to lots of happiness and a family reunion, so all in all, it was definitely a win.