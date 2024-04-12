Shelter Dog Keeps Getting Overlooked Because People Say He 'Looks Scary'

Biggie was found abandoned seven months ago and has been at a few different shelters since then. He’s currently at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, and his friends there are desperately trying to find him a home. Despite his goofy personality and sweet demeanor, he keeps getting overlooked — all because people think he looks scary.

Biggie has cropped ears from wherever he was in his past life, and a lot of people find it offputting. He’s also a super big guy, but underneath his tough-looking exterior is the sweetest teddy bear just looking for love. Biggie wants a family more than anything, and, unfortunately, he’s starting to lose hope. “He used to run up to the front of the kennel to greet everyone, now he just lays on his bed,” Laura Selvaggio Burban, director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, told The Dodo. “We have staff and volunteers who take the dogs on day trips, and he does look forward to that, but he sulks going back into the kennel and just seems sad.”

It’s clear that poor Biggie is becoming depressed after having to wait for a home for so long, but everyone who passes through the shelter has some reason or another to overlook him. “Someone came to the shelter the other day and said [they were] looking for a happy-go-lucky pit bull, and we said, 'Oh gosh, you have to go see Biggie!’ And they said, 'Yeah we did, but his ears are scary,’” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “Biggie continues to be overlooked … 'He’s too big,' 'I don’t like his color,' the list goes on and on. Biggie has no idea he’s supposed to look scary … He just wants to be loved.”

Biggie really just wants a home where he can decompress and be himself. He’s met both dogs and cats before and has done super well, but he’d need to do meet and greets with any future animal siblings, just to be sure. Biggie doesn’t have a ton of requirements for his future family — he just wants them to accept him for who he is. “He really needs time to just be a dog,” Selvaggio Burban said.

