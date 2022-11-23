Shelter Dog Is So Confused When Family Gives Her Up After 7 Years

When a bunch of dogs arrived at The Little Guild in West Cornwall, Connecticut, from the overcrowded Habersham County Animal Shelter in Georgia, one dog, in particular, stood out. Shelter staff could tell right away that Jodi was special, and learned from talking to the Habersham County shelter manager that everyone in Georgia had thought so, too. “Jodi meant a lot to the staff and volunteers from their shelter,” Kelsey Turick, an employee at The Little Guild, told The Dodo. “Volunteers cried when they found out we were going to take in Jodi and find her a home!”

Jodi was surrendered to the shelter in Georgia after being with her family for seven years. When she arrived at The Little Guild, the staff members who greeted her could tell she was nervous and didn’t understand what was happening to her or where her family had gone. “[She] was very scared when she first got here and just wanted to go home,” Turick said.

Since then, Jodi has become much more comfortable with her new surroundings and has bonded with staff members and volunteers. She’s learned to trust her new friends, which has allowed her incredible personality to shine through, causing everyone to fall in love with her even more.

“She has a great personality and always wants to be with people,” Turick said. “She loves to play fetch outside but also loves to snuggle up under a blanket with you. She is an older gal but still has lots of energy and loves her daily walks … She is a very special girl and means a lot to us.”

