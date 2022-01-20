Shelter Dog Gets All Dressed Up To Meet His New Family And They Never Show

After living at the Kentucky Humane Society for nearly a year, Hendrix thought he’d finally found a family to call his own. On Tuesday, the Staffordshire terrier mix got all dressed up and arrived at Sam Swope Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center, excited to meet his potential adopters. The meet-and-greet was the final step in the process — the family had already filled out an application and chatted with shelter staff. But then they never showed up.

Facebook/Kentucky Humane Society

Eventually, Hendrix realized that it wasn’t going to be his day. “We wait over 30 minutes for them, and we never received a call or heard from them,” Megan Decker, media manager at the Kentucky Humane Society, told The Dodo. “Hendrix was all dressed up in his harness and was smiling ear to ear waiting for them to arrive, only for them to never come. It broke our hearts.”

Hendrix came to the humane society last April from an overcrowded rural shelter. The 4-year-old dog immediately won the hearts of everyone he met with his hilarious and playful personality. “He's almost more pig-like than dog-like because he is constantly snorting,” Decker said. “He has a very short nose, so he just snorts and snorts away. He keeps all of us laughing! He also snores obnoxiously loud, and it's quite entertaining to listen to.”

The social pup loves to play outside and then lounge around, lapping up any attention he can get. “Hendrix loves people so much and is very cuddly and sweet,” Decker said. “He has met kids as young as 5, and he just flops over for a belly rub and snorts in delight.”

