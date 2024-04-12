Shelter Dog Keeps Shaking In Her Kennel As She Waits For Someone To Love Her

Cherry arrived at Clermont County Animal Shelter back in September, and the way she looked fit her name. Her entire tiny body was bright red from a bad case of mange and she was terrified of her new surroundings. It took a little while for the shelter staff and volunteers to break her out of her shell, but once they did, she transformed into the most incredible little dog.

“She was hard to get out of her kennel because she was so fearful,” Megan Dashley, a shelter volunteer, told The Dodo. “She had to be carried outside by most volunteers, but once outside away from the noise, she came to life. At the park bench that first day taking her out was when I realized her infinite love for balls. Basketballs, weighted medicine balls, tennis balls, balls that are supposed to be indestructible do not stand a chance with Cherry. With time, she began to let her guard down and became a fan of so many volunteers. She would roughhouse and romp around in play group and she was just a light.”

After a while, Cherry found an incredible foster family to take her in, and everyone was hoping it would eventually turn into her forever home. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances led to Cherry ending up back at the shelter, and this time around, she’s not handling it well. “She’s not herself,” volunteers wrote on Facebook. “She’s not comfortable. She’s not confident.”

Poor Cherry has been shaking whenever she’s in her kennel. She’s confused and just wants a family to love. The sweet little dog has been adopted and returned a few times and has had several different foster homes over the course of her stay at the shelter. Now what she desperately needs is the stability of a forever home. “Outside of the shelter, Cherry shines so bright,” Dashley said. “She smiles from ear to ear when she is comfortable, happy and at peace.”

Cherry is looking for an active family who will run around with her as much as she wants. She’d love a yard to run in or at least somewhere nearby to go on outdoor adventures. She would do well in a home with a chill younger dog who can be her buddy. Everyone at the shelter is rooting so hard for Cherry. They just want her to feel safe and loved, and they know the right family for her is out there somewhere.

