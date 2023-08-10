Shelter Cat Who's 'Shutting Down' Has Heartbreaking Note Pinned To Her Kennel

Amabella had a wonderful life with her dad until he unfortunately became unhoused. He and Amabella were living together in his truck for two weeks before he decided that it wasn’t what was best for his beloved cat. Even though it broke his heart, he decided to bring Amabella to the Humane Society of Broward County so she could find a forever family who could care for her the way she deserved. Poor Amabella didn’t understand why she was suddenly without her dad. Every day she was at the shelter she grew sadder and sadder, and the shetler employees couldn’t stand watching her heart break more and more each day.

Humane Society of Broward County

“We noticed that Amabella was starting to shut down and become withdrawn about two weeks after arriving at our shelter,” Susan Leonti, digital marketing specialist at the Humane Society of Broward County, told The Dodo. “We immediately made signage for visitors to see her story.” In an effort to find Amabella a home as fast as possible, they posted a note on her kennel to tell the world her story.

The note said, “I don’t know if I can take anymore. My dad lost his home and I moved into a truck with him. After awhile he thought it would be better for me if I found a new home. I miss him. We slept together under his blanket and I miss his love. Now I’ve been alone in this cage just waiting for someone to choose me. I heard today a volunteer say that ‘I’m shutting down.’ If that means my heart is sad, she’s right. I really need a new best friend and to be loved again. Pick me?” The shelter posted a video of Amabella and her note on social media, and the internet immediately fell in love with her.

“After we posted Amabella’s video, there was an instant outpouring of care and concern for Amabella,” Leonti said. “We had interested adopters message us about her from around the world. It didn’t take long for Amabella to be adopted. In fact, we posted her video at 5 p.m. on a Thursday evening, and her new family was the first to arrive at our shelter the next morning.”

