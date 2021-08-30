Sheep Help Man Send A Message To His Loved One In Heaven
“I just hope that when I did it, she was having a peep through the clouds and was able to see it” ❤️
Recently, when Ben Jackson’s aunt passed away, he wasn’t able to pay his respects as he might have liked. Due to COVID restrictions, the Australian farmer couldn't travel to attend her funeral.
But with the help of a herd of sheep, Jackson found another way to say goodbye.
In a field near his home, Jackson traced out a loving tribute to his late aunt using animal feed. And the sheep? Well, they did the rest:
A drone camera flying overhead captured the herd uniting to form an enormous heart — but for Jackson, the person it was meant for was higher up still: his aunt in heaven.
As Jackson told 7NEWS Syndey:
"I just hope that when I did it, she was having a peep through the clouds and was able to see it."
