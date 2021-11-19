Service Dog Brings Mom Juice For Her Blood Sugar — Then Decides To Go For Extra Credit

When Abbey Karnes’s blood sugar was low, she asked her diabetic alert dog, Darby, to go and get her a juice, and Darby quickly did as she was told. It’s exactly what she’s supposed to do in that situation, and Karnes was very pleased. Darby was very pleased with herself, too — so much so, in fact, that she decided to do it again.

Even though Karnes already had a juice, Darby decided to run to the kitchen to get her another one. Karnes praised her even though she didn’t need two juices, and after a brief pause, Darby headed off to the kitchen to do it again.

It’s possible Darby was just super worried about her mom’s low blood sugar and figured it was better to be safe than sorry — or it’s possible she had a different motivation for retrieving all the juices.