Service Dog Brings Mom Juice For Her Blood Sugar — Then Decides To Go For Extra Credit
She definitely had an ulterior motive 😂
When Abbey Karnes’s blood sugar was low, she asked her diabetic alert dog, Darby, to go and get her a juice, and Darby quickly did as she was told. It’s exactly what she’s supposed to do in that situation, and Karnes was very pleased. Darby was very pleased with herself, too — so much so, in fact, that she decided to do it again.
Even though Karnes already had a juice, Darby decided to run to the kitchen to get her another one. Karnes praised her even though she didn’t need two juices, and after a brief pause, Darby headed off to the kitchen to do it again.
It’s possible Darby was just super worried about her mom’s low blood sugar and figured it was better to be safe than sorry — or it’s possible she had a different motivation for retrieving all the juices.
“She wanted to see if she could get more treats by giving me more juices,” Karnes commented on the video she posted on TikTok.
Despite her ulterior motives, Darby did also seem genuinely worried about her mom and bringing her the juice was the only way she knew how to fix it. Finally, after five juices, Karnes was able to reassure Darby that she didn’t need anymore. One juice was more than enough, and she was going to be OK.
Darby reluctantly decided to believe her mom and stopped going to get juices, but stayed right by her side, just in case she changed her mind. Darby knows exactly how to do her job as a diabetic alert dog and does it well — and sometimes, she even goes for extra credit.