Senior Shelter Dog Asks For Nightly Tuck-In From Big-Hearted Staff

Sandy has a special routine she looks forward to every night. Since coming to a Galesburg, Illinois, shelter in October 2021, the senior terrier mix has enjoyed luxury treatment from staff — and it’s the sweetest thing you’ll see all day.

“Sandy came to the shelter back in 2013,” Lou Ann, from the Knox County Humane Society, told The Dodo. “[She] was running at-large and no one claimed her.” The 10-year-old pup found a couple of different homes over the last few years, but she was surrendered during the pandemic when her parents became ill. To help Sandy feel more at ease, the staff came up with a bedtime routine as special as she is.

“Since being here, Sandy has picked up the routine of getting tucked in every night,” Lou Ann said. “She jumps up in her chair, and one of our employees will tuck her in. It is something that has become an almost-every-night thing that she looks forward to.” You can watch Sandy getting tucked in here:

Even with Sandy’s age, Lou Ann said she still has the energy of a puppy — and it shows. But most of all, Sandy is a total lovebug thanks, in part, to a solid night’s sleep. “She is very sweet and loving,” Lou Ann said. “Although we love Sandy so much, our dream is for her to have her own forever home where she’d get tucked in every night.” Sandy loves dogs, walks and car rides, but she’d really love a home of her own where she can rest easy and create a brand-new nighttime routine with her forever family.