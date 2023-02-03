Senior Dog Spent Almost A Decade On His Own Waiting For A Miracle

For almost a decade, a dog named Rockland called the hallways of an apartment building his home. He was “no one’s dog” and depended on kind building residents to feed and watch out for him. Otherwise, the resilient pup was left to fend for himself. When building tenants realized they could no longer care for Rockland, they called Animal Haven for help. After so many years, the sweet senior pup finally had safety and shelter. However, he was no closer to finding a family just sitting in his kennel.

Instagram/tedisarah

Animal Haven volunteer Tedi Sarah worried it would be hard for the older dog to attract attention. To make matters worse, Rockland was diagnosed with cancer. His time was limited, but he still deserved to live out his golden years with a real family. And Sarah was determined to make that happen. “As soon as I met him and heard his story, I knew I had to help him,” Sarah told The Dodo. “My immediate thought was, ‘He cannot die in the shelter. He cannot die without ever knowing the love and comfort of a family of his own.’” Sarah posted a video on social media, urging potential adopters to consider Rockland. It was Christmas, and Rockland was spending yet another holiday alone. Sarah never wanted that to happen again. “We all adore him at the shelter and would love nothing more than to see him find a forever family of his own while he still can,” Sarah wrote in the post.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

It wasn’t long before interested applicants came pouring in. So many people empathized with Rockland’s story and wanted him to find happiness. “Rockland was one of my favorite success stories because it worked so quickly!” Sarah said.

Instagram/tedisarah

After reviewing the applications, Rockland’s new mom, Bessy Gatto, proved to be a perfect fit. “[She] has a huge heart and has rescued many special needs dogs before,” Sarah said. “She'd seen me post him before, during my visits to the shelter, and then when the Christmas post of him went up, she stepped up right away and reached out to the shelter about adopting him.”