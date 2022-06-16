Senior Dog Patiently Waits For Boops In The Same Place Day After Day

One of Hime’s favorite pastimes is a simple one: sit near a nature path and patiently wait for nose boops. The 13-year-old Siberian husky figured out long ago that, eventually, she’ll get what she came for.

David Nagadhana

“She likes that spot so she can watch the world go by,” David Nagadhana, Hime’s dad, told The Dodo. “But she has other strategies.” Hime, who was adopted as a puppy, hitches a ride in Nagadhana’s bike trailer to get to the best petting spots. “I cycle her because of her arthritis,” Nagadhana said. “Gentle in her old age, [Hime] looks for affection anywhere she can find it.”

David Nagadhana

The husky’s place of choice is by the Thames in Richmond, England, but Nagadhana takes her wherever she seems happiest. “She loves finding new and interesting and exciting locations so that she may proceed to nap in them,” Nagadhana said. “She finds it relaxing enough to nod off on occasion.”

David Nagadhana

Nagadhana and Hime do everything together, and it won’t stop anytime soon. “She was there for me when life ground to a halt during the pandemic,” Nagadhana said. “I'll be there for her until the end. Raising dogs is like a rainbow. Puppies are the joy at one end, old dogs are the treasure at the other.” Needless to say, Hime gets endless boops from her favorite person: Dad.