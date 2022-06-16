Senior Dog Patiently Waits For Boops In The Same Place Day After Day

“It’s her favorite spot.”

By Candace Powell

Published on 6/16/2022 at 4:48 PM

One of Hime’s favorite pastimes is a simple one: sit near a nature path and patiently wait for nose boops. The 13-year-old Siberian husky figured out long ago that, eventually, she’ll get what she came for.

Dog waits for people to pet her.
David Nagadhana

“She likes that spot so she can watch the world go by,” David Nagadhana, Hime’s dad, told The Dodo. “But she has other strategies.”

Hime, who was adopted as a puppy, hitches a ride in Nagadhana’s bike trailer to get to the best petting spots.

“I cycle her because of her arthritis,” Nagadhana said. “Gentle in her old age, [Hime] looks for affection anywhere she can find it.”

Dog stands near a walking path and poses.
David Nagadhana

The husky’s place of choice is by the Thames in Richmond, England, but Nagadhana takes her wherever she seems happiest.

“She loves finding new and interesting and exciting locations so that she may proceed to nap in them,” Nagadhana said. “She finds it relaxing enough to nod off on occasion.”

Dog waits for people to pet her on a nature trail.
David Nagadhana

Nagadhana and Hime do everything together, and it won’t stop anytime soon.

“She was there for me when life ground to a halt during the pandemic,” Nagadhana said. “I'll be there for her until the end. Raising dogs is like a rainbow. Puppies are the joy at one end, old dogs are the treasure at the other.”

Needless to say, Hime gets endless boops from her favorite person: Dad.

To see more of Hime, you can follow her adventures on Instagram

The Most Popular Items To Help Senior Dogs Feel Young Again

The Most Popular Items To Help Senior Dogs Feel Young Again