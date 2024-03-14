Senior Dog Stuck In Shelter For Over 700 Days Turns Into A Puppy In New Home

Beluga came to Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) in 2022 and struggled to find his forever home. His age, arthritis and neurological issues made him harder to place, but his rescuers never gave up hope that his perfect match was out there somewhere.

Austin Pets Alive!

A 75-year-old woman named Jeanette came to APA! looking for her new best friend after losing both of her senior pups. She knew how much joy is involved in adopting a senior dog and had experience providing specialized care, and when she met Beluga, she knew he was the one for her. The pair finally met for the first time in February, and it was love at first sight. Jeanette took Beluga home as a foster-to-adopt, but it didn’t take long for her to know that he was there to stay.

Austin Pets Alive

Jeanette gave Beluga the new name Velcro because he refuses to ever leave her side. Both of them are considered seniors, but together they keep each other young. Now, Velcro acts like a puppy when he’s around his new mom. They chase each other around the backyard like a couple of teenagers, enjoying their golden years side by side. Jeanette has been posting videos of her and Velcro, and she hopes everyone watching will see the beauty of adopting a senior dog and maybe even consider doing it themselves.

“They deserve love, and they give as much love as they get,” Jeanette told APA!. “They respond to love just as well, if not more than younger dogs.” In the shelter, Velcro’s age was a lot more apparent. In his new home, he seems like an energetic puppy exploring the world for the first time. His mom has made him young again, and that’s what he’s done for her, too.

Jeanette