Senior Dog Left At Shelter With All Her Belongings — Including A Portrait

Sanctuary Rescue often takes in dogs who have been dropped off at local shelters, and when they heard about Abby, they knew she needed their support. Abby was dropped off at the shelter with all of her belongings, which included her bed, her toys, 12 years of vet records, two bags of her sweaters and her framed portrait. Abby’s family fell on hard times and couldn’t find a way to continue to care for her. They clearly loved her so much and wanted to make sure her future family knew just how wonderful she was. They surrendered her to the shelter with all the comforts of home, including a portrait as a reminder of how much they’ll always love her.

“We’re thinking of hanging the dog’s portrait in our office to remind us to be humble, to give grace, to spend energy on loving instead of judging and to always help where and when we can because you just never know what the future holds and what curveballs life might throw at you,” Sanctuary Rescue wrote on their Facebook page. Abby is now all settled into a foster home and doing so well. She was clearly very well loved and cared for and she is enjoying getting to know a new family and being spoiled all over again.

“[Her] foster mom assured us that Abby, the senior beagle, has made herself right at home,” Sanctuary Rescue wrote. “She busied herself yesterday by trying out every single dog bed in the home. She thinks she’s Goldilocks.”