These Pups Were Treated To Their Dream Day in LA
We made a dream day out for pups and humans at our first-ever Bark N’ Brew
There are few things pups love more than spending time with their favorite humans. Add in a few holiday treats, some extra special portraits and doggie yoga and you might just have their dream day. Here at The Dodo, there’s nothing we love more than spoiling our pets — which is why we brought all of the above (and more!) to our very first Bark N’ Brew event.
With the help of Zoetis Petcare, we took over the Golden Road Brewery in LA on December 11 to treat both dogs and humans to one very special day out in the California sunshine. So, scroll through the highlights, check out the activities and learn more about Zoetis below:
We took fun seriously
A perfect dog day needs to include lots of tail-wagging fun, so we made sure Bark N’ Brew delivered. We kicked off the day with a special “doggie and me” style yoga session, where our pups schooled us in downward dog. Afterwards, we decorated pup-friendly holiday cookies from local LA bakery Allie Bakes, while humans sipped on complimentary brews from Golden Road. Of course, we snapped plenty of fun photos, too, and even posed for extra special portraits with a real artiste, Dianunh Aerin of Chasing Linen.
And gave pet parents peace of mind
In order to make sure more great dog days continue, pet parents were offered some one-on-one time with expert veterinarian Dr. Ross Bernstein to ask their pet care questions. Didn't get the chance to pick Dr. Bernstein's brain IRL? Zoetis Petcare, a brand that has dedicated over 65 years to advancing pet health, loves sharing vet-approved guidance and at-home tips, which you can find right here.
A few extra special doggos even found their forever homes
For dogs in need of homes, finding their forever family is the ultimate dream day. So, we gave some very special pups the chance to meet them at our Project Forever Home station. (We even offered attendees the chance to meet a few virtually via our pet-matching tool, Pick of the Litter!) Plus, Zoetis Petcare matched the adoption fee of every pet adopted at the event with a donation toWags and Walks. If you’re still thinking of the one who got away, Zoetis Petcare is continuing to match adoptions fees with a donation until December 18 (up to $25,000 in total fees from December 11 through December 18), so there’s still time to make one lucky pup’s day.