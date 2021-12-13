These Pups Were Treated To Their Dream Day in LA

There are few things pups love more than spending time with their favorite humans. Add in a few holiday treats, some extra special portraits and doggie yoga and you might just have their dream day. Here at The Dodo, there’s nothing we love more than spoiling our pets — which is why we brought all of the above (and more!) to our very first Bark N’ Brew event.

With the help of Zoetis Petcare, we took over the Golden Road Brewery in LA on December 11 to treat both dogs and humans to one very special day out in the California sunshine. So, scroll through the highlights, check out the activities and learn more about Zoetis below: