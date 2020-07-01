3 min read Kind Security Guard Shelters Dog From The Rain Faith restored 😍

Mel Gracie was coming out of the supermarket with her boyfriend when she witnessed a random act of kindness so touching that she had to stop. The rain picked up while they were inside shopping, prompting a security guard to provide shelter for a dog tied to a post outside the store.

Twitter/MelGracie_

“It hadn’t been raining when we went in, but as we came out we noticed how heavy and suddenly the rain had started,” Gracie told The Dodo. “The security guard who’s usually at the front doors was standing with the dog keeping him dry and I just thought it was lovely!” Gracie snapped a photo of the security guard getting soaked as he held his umbrella over the smiling dog.

Twitter/MelGracie_

The security guard’s reasoning for his actions was as simple as it was thoughtful: “As we walked past, Cal (my boyfriend) said, ‘You’re a good man for this!’” Gracie said. “And he replied, ‘Well, you never know how dogs feel about the rain.’” Gracie shared the photo to Twitter, hoping the grocery store would see their employee’s good deed. She never expected her post to go viral.

Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’ pic.twitter.com/B9CPWI7u5Q — Crisp Rat (@MelGracie_) June 28, 2020

Through Twitter, Gracie was able to get in touch with the dog's owner, who confirmed that their dog was indeed a "good boy."

Hi Kirsten! This is actually my partner @Jack_Dudgeon’s dog, Jem. He was shocked to realise this has gone viral & recognised him right away! 🤣



More than happy for Jem to get a bit of attention, though - he is a indeed, a very good boy. 🐕💛 @AsdaServiceTeam @Daily_Record pic.twitter.com/jOXYS00fP6 — Chloe Whyte // #BLM (@Chloe_Whyte) June 28, 2020