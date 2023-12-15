Security Cameras Capture Shelter Dog’s Accidental Escape From Kennel

The other day, a Niagara SPCA agent glanced at the live security footage and noticed something askew in one of their rooms. The screen displayed a row of 16 kennels, and one of the chainlink doors appeared to be slightly ajar. Seconds later, a head popped out. The agent couldn’t believe their eyes when their longtime resident and notorious funny girl, Bugsy, looked straight at the camera.

The kennel doors at Niagara SPCA are usually secured shut when staff members aren't around. But a recent mechanical failure caused Bugsy’s cage to open unexpectedly, and the excited pup didn’t quite know what to do with her newfound freedom. Luckily, the security camera captured her adorable reaction. You can watch that moment here:

Bugsy spent the first few minutes bouncing in and out of her cage, testing the boundaries of her accidental jailbreak. After realizing the coast was clear, she ran a few doors down to her best friend, Kane’s, kennel and beckoned him to play. SPCA agents walked in moments later, and the sweet girl happily ran up to them with her tail whipping joyfully behind her. Ever the obedient dog, Bugsy trotted back to her kennel as soon as Officer Bondi asked her to.

Facebook/Niagara SPCA

Bugsy lives in the same kennel today and is still waiting for the perfect family to find her. Her friends at Niagara SPCA are smitten with her and love seeing the goofy girl every day, but they can’t wait for her to get the home she deserves. Despite having a great personality, Bugsy’s unique looks have unfortunately deterred potential adopters from scooping her up. But the folks at Niagra SPCA are determined to find the right match for their beloved girl. “Busgy’s adopter is out there,” Niagara SPCA wrote on Facebook. “Perhaps [they’re] a fellow clutz who will adore her not in spite of, but because of all of her quirkiness. Underneath the buggy eyes, the snorts and the [uncoordination] is a super happy girl waiting for someone to accept her for who she is.”

Facebook/Niagara SPCA

As of now, no one’s stepped up to give Bugsy a forever home. Her friends at Niagara SPCA are happy to shelter her for as long as she needs, but as they see it, it shouldn’t be much longer before someone, somewhere, realizes just how special she is. “Everything about her is hysterical,” Niagara SPCA wrote in an earlier Facebook post. “She’s really quite adorable and has the best personality.”